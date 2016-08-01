BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 AP Memory Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.49 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 16
* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22
* Record date Aug. 22
* Payment date Sep. 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/75pd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)