Aug 1 AP Memory Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.49 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 16

* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22

* Record date Aug. 22

* Payment date Sep. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/75pd

