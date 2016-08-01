UPDATE 1-Brooding Iran hardliners say they must still be heard after Rouhani win
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)
Aug 1 IBASE Technology :
* Says 2015 ex-right date is Aug. 26
* Says last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3
* Record date Sep. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/75AE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)
BEIRUT, May 21 A bomb attack killed at least 14 Syrian insurgents at a headquarters for the powerful Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.