BRIEF-Unirab Polvara Spinning and Weaving Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax EGP 64.1 million versus loss of EGP 5 million year ago
Aug 1 Saturday Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on August 2
BEIJING, May 21 China will shut poultry markets in certain districts of two cities after H7N9 bird flu infections were detected, state media reported on Sunday, the latest incidents in this year's more severe outbreak of the virus.