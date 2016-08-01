UPDATE 1-Brooding Iran hardliners say they must still be heard after Rouhani win
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)
Aug 1 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd :
* Says it names Xia Xuesong as new chairman of the board and Zhu Xiangkai as general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/meMhjF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)
BEIRUT, May 21 A bomb attack killed at least 14 Syrian insurgents at a headquarters for the powerful Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.