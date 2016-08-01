Aug 1 Freakout Inc :

* Says it to acquire 5,300 shares of Dencco Inc. that engaged in development of advertising products, from individual with an undisclosed price planned in the middle of August

* Says its stake in Dencco to increase to 54.1 percent from 18.1 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LGfyvm

