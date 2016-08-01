BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit UNIZO Real Estate DC Four, LLC to buy property including land and building located in U.S for $217.5 million
* Says the transaction planned effective on Aug. 31 (local time)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/r28Ei0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi