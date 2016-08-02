Aug 2 TELCON. Inc. :

* Says it will issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 8 billion won in proceeds for equity investment

* Maturity date of Aug. 2, 2019, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 5.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 28,850 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 2, 2017 to July 2, 2019

