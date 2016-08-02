BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Homecast CO., LTD. :
* Says it will issue the 10th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds for facilities funds
* Maturity date of Aug. 31, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 10,650 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 31, 2017 to July 31, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jzdD9O
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
