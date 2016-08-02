BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Hancom Secure Inc. :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its first bonds with warrants have been exercised into 335,008 shares of the company at 2,985 won per share on Aug. 1
* Listing date of Aug. 19 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qU1ge1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.