Aug 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 39,915,600 shares for 39,658,773,770 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 169,915,600 shares for 174,518,561,310 yen in total as of July 31

