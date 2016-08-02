BRIEF-GS Home Shopping to build distribution center for 32.24 bln won
* Says it will invest 32.24 billion won to build new distribution center
Aug 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 39,915,600 shares for 39,658,773,770 yen in total from July 1 to July 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it repurchased 169,915,600 shares for 174,518,561,310 yen in total as of July 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VEy9w3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will invest 32.24 billion won to build new distribution center
* Was informed Super Generation acquired 6 million shares of company of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.101 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: