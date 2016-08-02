BRIEF-Biofrontera enters into finance contract with European Investmentbank
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
Aug 2 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co., Ltd.:
* Says the company will subscribe 10 million new shares issued by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., LTD, for 90 million yuan
* Says it will buy 12 million shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, for 108 million yuan
* Says it will hold 4 percent stake in the Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W0t2rp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.