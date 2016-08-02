BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd
* Says it sets IPO price at 4.80 yuan ($0.7221) per share, aiming to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2adXmVr ($1 = 6.6474 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.