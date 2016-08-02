BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Kyland Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will receive patent in United States(Patent Number of US9363206B2), for method and apparatus for selecting passive port of transparent clock node based on PTP
* Says the patent is valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y9jQPl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.