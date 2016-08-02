BRIEF-India's Action Construction Equipment March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 73.7 million rupees versus profit 43.5 million rupees year ago
- Source link: (bit.ly/2aqmEAM)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
