BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co., Ltd. :
* Says actual controller proposes to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016 H1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/64nLMZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.