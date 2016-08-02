Aug 2 Harbin Churin Group Jointstock Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it receives verdict from Harbin Intermediate People's Court, regarding the lawsuit filed by the co against a metallic material company

* Says defendant was requests to pay debt of 20.7 million yuan and related interest to the company, within 10 days from the date of this decision

* Says the co was requests to pay litigation fee of 30,800 yuan and defendant to pay another 156,208 yuan

