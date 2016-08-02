BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** S&P BSE Auto Index rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high; top gainer on the benchmark BSE index
** Recovery in consumer demand, hopes of above-average monsoon rains help drive strong sales of automobile companies in July
** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises as much as 2.8 pct to a record high, Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 0.6 pct
** Mahindra and Mahindra rises 1.3 pct and TVS Motor Co Ltd gains 1.7 pct (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
