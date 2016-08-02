** S&P BSE Auto Index rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high; top gainer on the benchmark BSE index

** Recovery in consumer demand, hopes of above-average monsoon rains help drive strong sales of automobile companies in July

** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises as much as 2.8 pct to a record high, Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 0.6 pct

** Mahindra and Mahindra rises 1.3 pct and TVS Motor Co Ltd gains 1.7 pct