BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd :
* Says it received criminal judgment for a lawsuit filed by Wuxi Lake District People's Procuratorate to against the co and four individuals regarding crime of environmental pollution
* Says the court agree with the crime of environmental pollution and the co was fined 5 million yuan and the four individuals to pay related penalty
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DFlRHo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing