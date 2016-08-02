Aug 2 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd :

* Says it received criminal judgment for a lawsuit filed by Wuxi Lake District People's Procuratorate to against the co and four individuals regarding crime of environmental pollution

* Says the court agree with the crime of environmental pollution and the co was fined 5 million yuan and the four individuals to pay related penalty

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DFlRHo

