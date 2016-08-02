BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Beijing Hualubaina Film and TV :
* Says it will buy 49 percent stake in a Shanghai-based film and TV subsidiary at 2.2 million yuan
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the subsidiary after acquisition
* Says it will invest 25 million yuan in the subsidiary after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/79xq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.