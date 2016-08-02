** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's shares fall as much as 6.9 pct to their lowest since July 5

** Co on Monday reported 7 pct fall in Q1 profit, citing "competitive fare pressures"

** Co said its budget airline IndiGo might have to delay taking delivery of more Airbus A320neo aircraft to provide for the engine supplier time to sort out engine problems

** Analysts warn profitability may be impacted as competition remains intense

** Ambit Capital cuts earnings forecasts, reiterates "sell" rating, saying "sustained double-digit passenger growth should come at cost of margins"