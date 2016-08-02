Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's shares fall as much as 6.9 pct to their lowest since July 5
** Co on Monday reported 7 pct fall in Q1 profit, citing "competitive fare pressures"
** Co said its budget airline IndiGo might have to delay taking delivery of more Airbus A320neo aircraft to provide for the engine supplier time to sort out engine problems
** Analysts warn profitability may be impacted as competition remains intense
** Ambit Capital cuts earnings forecasts, reiterates "sell" rating, saying "sustained double-digit passenger growth should come at cost of margins" (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.