Aug 2 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 3.1 million yuan to set up a joint venture with a Zhejiang medical food firm (FSMP)

* JV with registered capital of 6 million yuan and the co to hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VG9uQa

