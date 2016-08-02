BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much 4 pct to 509.70 rupees, their highest since July 15
** Co reports 28 pct increase in its net profit for June quarter
** Around 2.3 mln shares change hands in the first hour of trading, more than the 30-day average of about 1.8 mln
** Out of 47 brokerages covering the stock, 29 have "buy" rating or equivalent, 14 "hold" and four "sell" or equivalent - Thomson Reuters data
** Mumbai-based co has an estimated 1-year forward PE ratio of 13.41, below the sector average of 14.35 - Thomson Reuters data
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.