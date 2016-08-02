Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 Xijiang Tongjitang Health Industry Co Ltd:
* Says it changes co name to Xin Jiang Ready Health Industry Co., Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DK0Byq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS SEK 0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)