BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Hong Kong which will be engaged in sale of non-ferrous metal composite materials, with total investment of HK$20 million
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing