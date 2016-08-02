BRIEF-Biofrontera enters into finance contract with European Investmentbank
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
Aug 2 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co.,Ltd:
* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in Chengdu-based firm from three individuals and Pi County-based business management service center
* Says the Chengdu-based firm mainly engaged in R&D, production and sale of radio frequency and microwave group product
* Says transaction price of 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nlNRts
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.