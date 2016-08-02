BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 4 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 5
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing