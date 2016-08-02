BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a sports industrial investment limited partnership (joint venture) with two investment firms
* Says JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the co to hold a 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ld95QN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing