Aug 2 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 146,800 shares for 104,376,891 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 16

* Says it repurchased 569,200 shares for 411,048,965 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c1FYKf

