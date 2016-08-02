BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Adventure :
* Says it amends announcement released on July 8, regarding a alliance with U.S firm KAYAK Software Corporation
* Says deleted all the content related to KAYAK Europe GmbH and amends other errors
* Says KAYAK Software Corporation operates a travel search engine, not online travel search services
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing