Aug 2 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 37.09 31.57 Net 10.52 10.68 Div 4,250 yen 4,250 yen