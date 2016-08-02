BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Power Wind Health Industry :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$63,182,353 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$54,000,000 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 16
* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22
* Record date Aug. 22
* Payment date Sep. 9
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7AHJ
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing