Aug 2 Power Wind Health Industry :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$63,182,353 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$54,000,000 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 16

* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22

* Record date Aug. 22

* Payment date Sep. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7AHJ

