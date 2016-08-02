Aug 2 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate -15 percent to 3 percent, compared to net profit of 2015 H1 (117.6 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 0 percent to 5 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/H3kr1i

