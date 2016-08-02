BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Samty Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it took out 11.2 billion yen loan on Aug. 2
* Says it raised 1 billion yen via bonds issuance
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mOqUsw; goo.gl/eQEl76
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)