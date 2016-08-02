Aug 2 WanHwa Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.20 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 17

* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23

* Record date Aug. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Ba9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)