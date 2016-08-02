BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Dacome International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$16,796,250 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 17
* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23
* Record date Aug. 23
* Payment date Sep. 9
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Bc6
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19