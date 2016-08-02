BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 China Jialing Industrial Co Ltd Group
* Says it sold 4,386 motorcycles in July, 56,410 motorcycles in Jan-July
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aF0MhY
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19