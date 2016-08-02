BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corp
* Says unit and partner plan to invest up to 99 million yuan ($14.91 million) in Zijin Rural Commercial Bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aesQe9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6401 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)