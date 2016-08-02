BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Hotman Co Ltd :
* Says it bought back 33,400 shares for 15.8 million yen in July
* Says it is a part of the plan disclosed on May 26
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/S7pyVo
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19