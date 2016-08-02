Aug 2 M-VENTURE INVESTMENT, INC. :

* Says 600 mln won worth of its 19th convertible bonds have been converted into 1,200,000 shares of the company at 500 won per share

* Says listing date of Aug. 24 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5QTKkX0G

