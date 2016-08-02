Aug 2 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says units have won land auctions for a combined 809.4 million yuan ($121.88 million) in July

* Says it invests a combined 670 million yuan in five firms

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ar9Kws ; bit.ly/2aOl9ZQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6411 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)