BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 SEOULEAGUER CO., LTD. :
* Says it will close mobile game business from Oct. 27, to concentrate operation power
* Says the suspended amount is 4.23 billion won
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.