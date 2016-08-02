BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Semicon Light Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it appoints Kim Yeong Jin as CEO of the co, to replace Park Eun Hyeon
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xgmMO75l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.