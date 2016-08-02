BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd plans to close two department stores and to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old
* Says offering period from Aug. 2 to Sep. 30
* Says the company expects 350 employees to take up the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Oct. 15
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19