BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Elite Material :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.3 per share (T$1,367,929,502 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31
* Record date Aug. 31
* Payment date Sep. 23
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.