BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Value Golf Inc :
* Says it enters into agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Chiba-based golf products firm for totaling 180 million yen, on Sep. 1
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19