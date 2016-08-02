BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** State-run Indian Bank rises as much as 19.99 pct to highest since March 2, 2015
** April-June profit rises about 43 pct
** More than 7 mln shares traded, 11 times their 30-day moving avg
** Stock on track to record biggest single-day percentage gain since debuting in March 2007
** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen about 34 pct this year vs a 1.39 pct fall in the Nifty PSU index composed largely of state-run lenders
