BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Modern Avenue Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from August 3 pending announcement related to major plan
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19