BRIEF-ShotSpotter sees IPO of 2.8 mln shares priced at $10-$12 per share
* ShotSpotter Inc sees IPO of 2.8 million shares - SEC filing
Aug 2 Laster Tech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$30,092,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 20
* Last date before book closure Oct. 21 with book closure period from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26
* Record date Oct. 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7BQc
KABUL, May 19 A new TV channel dedicated to women is set to begin broadcasting in Afghanistan, the first of its kind in a country whose media industry, like many areas of society, remains dominated by men.