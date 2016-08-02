BRIEF-ShotSpotter sees IPO of 2.8 mln shares priced at $10-$12 per share
* ShotSpotter Inc sees IPO of 2.8 million shares - SEC filing
Aug 2 Microelectronics Technology :
* Says it will issue 13 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds
* Says 10 percent to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7BUH
KABUL, May 19 A new TV channel dedicated to women is set to begin broadcasting in Afghanistan, the first of its kind in a country whose media industry, like many areas of society, remains dominated by men.