BRIEF-ShotSpotter sees IPO of 2.8 mln shares priced at $10-$12 per share
* ShotSpotter Inc sees IPO of 2.8 million shares - SEC filing
Aug 2 Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned supply chain subsidiary in Hubei, an intelligent subsidiary in Shenzhen, a tech subsidiary in Chengdu, a tech subsidiary in Beijing, and a travel industrial subsidiary in Hebei
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R6PWwh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ShotSpotter Inc sees IPO of 2.8 million shares - SEC filing
KABUL, May 19 A new TV channel dedicated to women is set to begin broadcasting in Afghanistan, the first of its kind in a country whose media industry, like many areas of society, remains dominated by men.